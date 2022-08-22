Stewart Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for 1.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

