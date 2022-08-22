Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $17.50 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 9.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.