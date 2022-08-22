StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Stock Performance

NYSE HIL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

