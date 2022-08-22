StockNews.com Downgrades Chase (NYSE:CCF) to Buy

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Chase Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CCF opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41. Chase has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

