StockNews.com Lowers ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

