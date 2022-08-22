StockNews.com Upgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.50.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 519.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

