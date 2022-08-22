StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Chewy accounts for 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 329,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Chewy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,904. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,777 shares of company stock worth $20,865,839. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

