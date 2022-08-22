StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.71. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

