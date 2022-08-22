StoneX Group Inc. Invests $10.32 Million in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,000. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF comprises 7.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:GTEK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,779. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $42.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.