StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd comprises 2.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 55,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 166.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,384. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.