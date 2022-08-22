StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,175,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $508,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,653. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.