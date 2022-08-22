StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,545,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,056 shares of company stock worth $93,769,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.23. 84,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

