StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 117.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GINN traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. 655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.