StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. 125,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,540,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

