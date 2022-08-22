Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,399,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 567,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after buying an additional 194,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,880,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

QUAL traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.04. 492,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65.

