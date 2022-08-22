Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $207.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

