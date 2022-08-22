Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 464 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,804 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.05. 7,231,054 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

