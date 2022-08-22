SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 37954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

SugarBud Craft Growers Trading Down 22.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million and a P/E ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

