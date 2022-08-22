Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 78,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,842,024 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $6.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SMFG. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

