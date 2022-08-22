Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGI. Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CVE SGI opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

