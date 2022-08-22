Surya N. Mohapatra Sells 3,155 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 579,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,419. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

