Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.
Suzuki Motor Trading Down 0.7 %
Suzuki Motor stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.01.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
