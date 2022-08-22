Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Featured Stories

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

