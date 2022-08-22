Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Reaches $519,383.71

Swarm (SWM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $519,383.71 and approximately $90.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003768 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00081332 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.