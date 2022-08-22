Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 11,318 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.57% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.