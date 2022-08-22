Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 3,468 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Washington Federal comprises about 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $38,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,613. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

