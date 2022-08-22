Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 57,237 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.38% of Stride worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

