Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.23% of Ovintiv worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,176,509. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

OVV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 361,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

