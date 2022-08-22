Systematic Financial Management LP Has $23.48 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $10,819,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 429,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 526,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 389,869 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 363,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

