Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $31,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 133,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.10. 5,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,235 shares of company stock worth $7,779,749 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.