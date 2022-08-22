Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 23,168 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.42% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 135,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 596,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,762. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

