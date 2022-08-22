Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 24,894 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.68% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $10,138,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,361,000 after purchasing an additional 570,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,955 shares of company stock worth $127,393. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

APLE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,353. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

