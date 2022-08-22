Tamarack Advisers LP Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 837.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 8.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,559. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average of $255.86. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

