Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $2.03 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

