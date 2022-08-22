Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New Investment in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of DocGo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $6,910,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 18,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,411. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

