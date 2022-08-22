Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases 145,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio makes up 2.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of IVERIC bio worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,452. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

