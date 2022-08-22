Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 35,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. AtriCure makes up about 2.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Trading Down 0.1 %

ATRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

