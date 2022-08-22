Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,071. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 142,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135,162 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 135.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 233,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 134,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 577,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

