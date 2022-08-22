Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.