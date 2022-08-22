Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $189.21.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

