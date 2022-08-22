TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 256 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.10. 19,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

