TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 4,629 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 328,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 40.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. 309,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

