TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 4,629 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $123,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,970 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. 309,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.