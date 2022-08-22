TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 5,690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.83. 319,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,887,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $386.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

