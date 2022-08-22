TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 7,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,873 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 58,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 266,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.77. 492,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,658,527. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

