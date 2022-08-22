TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $165.27. 38,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

