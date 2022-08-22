TCTC Holdings LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.57. 55,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,988. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

