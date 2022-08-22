TCTC Holdings LLC Has $13.61 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

PSX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.78. 24,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

