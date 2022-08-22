TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $7.65 on Monday, reaching $296.10. 19,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.42. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

