TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

TRN stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

