TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 53,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 376,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

